Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Returning from minor injury

Barrie (upper body) will return to action versus the Predators on Saturday night, BSN Denver reports.

Barrie only missed Thursday's game against the Capitals due to the ailment, and he'll reprise his role as the team's chief power-play quarterback for this tough divisional contest against Nashville. The B.C. native's supreme on-ice awareness has led to 12 helpers and 14 points in 16 games this season. There's no reason to leave him on your bench.