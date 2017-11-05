Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Rings up two helpers with man advantage
Barrie set up two goals on the power play Saturday, with his strong offensive effort helping the Avs eke out a 5-4 shootout road win against the Flyers.
Both of Barrie's assists were of the secondary variety, but it all counts the same for his fantasy owners, and the prolific puck-moving defenseman now has at least one point in nine of his past 10 games. We wouldn't dare take him out of lineups when the Avalanche hit the ice.
