Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Ruled out against Capitals
Barrie will be unavailable for Thursday's clash with Washington due to an upper-body malady, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Although Barrie is currently bogged down in an 11-game goalless streak, he has racked up 10 helpers over that stretch -- including four earned with the man advantage. The defenseman is averaging 22:23 of ice time -- second highest on the team -- so the Avs could struggle to replace him on the blue line. Nikita Zadorov figures to slot into the lineup in Barrie's absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Registers two helpers in loss•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Rings up two helpers with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Puts up minus-4 rating in loss•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Puts man-advantage tally on board•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Nets game-winner in opener•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Ticketed for preseason action•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...