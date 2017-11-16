Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Ruled out against Capitals

Barrie will be unavailable for Thursday's clash with Washington due to an upper-body malady, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Although Barrie is currently bogged down in an 11-game goalless streak, he has racked up 10 helpers over that stretch -- including four earned with the man advantage. The defenseman is averaging 22:23 of ice time -- second highest on the team -- so the Avs could struggle to replace him on the blue line. Nikita Zadorov figures to slot into the lineup in Barrie's absence.

