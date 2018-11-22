Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Scores second goal
Barrie scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.
Barrie scored 14 goals last season, so his slow start in that department is disappointing. However, he still has a strong 19 points in 21 games. The 27-year-old is averaging just 20:38 of ice time compared to 22:42 last yer.
