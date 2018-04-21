Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Sets up winner
Barrie had the secondary assist on Sven Andrighetto's goal, which proved the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Nashville in Game 5 on Friday.
Barrie's four points have been a solid contribution in the playoffs to date. He was also a plus-1 in plus-minus, a nice bonus in a stat that has plagued him all year long. He's a solid play for as long as the Avs can keep the season alive.
