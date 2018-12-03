Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Should play Tuesday
Barrie (undisclosed) is expected to play against the Penguins on Tuesday if everything goes smoothly at Monday's practice.
The Avalanche will surely be over the moon at this news, and all of Barrie's fantasy owners as well. The defenseman puts up a lot of points from the blue line, as he has 20 points in 23 games this year. This is after the 27-year-old had 57 points in 68 games last season. Definitely keep an eye on Barrie's status, just in case there is a setback, but you should be able to plug him into your lineup Tuesday.
