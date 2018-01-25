Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Sitting again Thursday
Barrie (hand) will not play Thursday night against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Barrie remains on injured reserve, but he may not be all that far from a return given that Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the puck-pushing was day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash with the Maple Leafs. The looming All-Star break will afford Barrie at least five more days of rest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...