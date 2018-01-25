Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Sitting again Thursday

Barrie (hand) will not play Thursday night against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Barrie remains on injured reserve, but he may not be all that far from a return given that Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the puck-pushing was day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash with the Maple Leafs. The looming All-Star break will afford Barrie at least five more days of rest.