Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Sitting out Sunday

Barrie (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Barrie will watch from the press box for the fourth straight game, and the Avalanche have allowed three goals in each of those outings. The 27-year-old was having an excellent season before the injury with 20 points in 23 games, and Samuel Girard will continue working in the top pairing.