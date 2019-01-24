Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Snags goal

Barrie ended an eight-game goal drought with a tally against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Despite the lack of goals, Barrie has continued to produce with 13 points in his previous 10 outings. The blueliner has racked up 39 points in 46 contests this season and could challenge for the career-high mark he set in 2017-18 (57). Considering 18 of those 39 points have come on the power play, it's hard to knock any aspect of the 27-year-old's game. Look for him to continue to provide top-end fantasy value the rest of the year.