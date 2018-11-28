Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Still tending to injury

Barrie (undisclosed) will sit out a second straight game Wednesday, with his Avalanche team facing the Penguins at home, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

With Barrie unavailable, the Avs should continue utilizing sixth-year skater Patrik Nemeth a fair amount. Colorado got a taste of what it's like to play without Barrie on Tuesday, eking out a 3-2 win over the Predators.