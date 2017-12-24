Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Suffers broken hand
Barrie broke a bone in his hand during Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Barrie logged just 2:39 of ice time before leaving the game with this ailment. There's no clear timeline for his return at this point, and updates may not be clear until practices resume Wednesday.
