Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Tacks on two more points

Barrie scored a power-play goal and had an assist at even strength in Tuesday's win over Chicago.

Barrie is now riding an 11-game point streak and is up to 52 points in 59 games. The 26-year-old has fired 14 shots on goal in his last three games and has logged over 25 minutes of ice time in four of his last five outings. His workhorse tendencies and offensive talent make him one of the best fantasy blueliners in the game.