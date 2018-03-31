Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Tallies three points

Barrie scored a power-play goal and had two assists in a 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Barrie now has 55 points, a new career high for him. What's particularly impressive is that he's done that in a mere 64 games. An outburst in power-play scoring has been the key to the 26-year-old's success. In addition to his goal, one of his assists came with the extra man, giving Barrie 28 power-play points.