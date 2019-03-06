Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Tallies two points
Barrie scored the game-tying goal and posted a power-play assist with four shots on net in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
With 1:35 remaining in regulation, Barrie scored on a slap shot from the point while the Avalanche goaltender was pulled to tie the game at three. Barrie also recorded his 19th helper with the man advantage during 2018-19. He has seven goals and 46 points in 63 games this season. If Barrie continues this pace, he will come very close to matching his career-best 57 points from 2017-18.
