Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Won't return with hand injury
Barrie suffered a hand injury in Saturday's game against the Coyotes and won't return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Barrie continues to be a stud on the Avs' blue line, racking up four goals and 23 assists -- 12 coming on the power play -- through 33 games. He'll benefit form a long break during Christmas time with his next opportunity to play being Wednesday, Dec. 27.
