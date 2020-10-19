Jost accepted his qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Sunday according to CapFriendly.

The 22-year-old forward has been one of Colorado's most consistent depth players in recent years. Jost tallied eight goals and 23 points during the 2019-20 campaign, his third straight season with at least 20 points. Expect him to maintain a similar role in the Avalanche's bottom-six next season.