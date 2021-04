Jost generated an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Jost set up Brandon Saad's first-period goal that tied the game at 1-1. The 23-year-old Jost has logged a helper in each of the last five contests. For the season, he's picked up 13 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 35 hits in 42 outings.