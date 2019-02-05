Jost (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Friday for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Jost suffered an injury while playing with AHL Colorado on Friday, and the severity of the injury was uncertain. As evidenced by this news, all signs point to the former 2016 first-round pick suiting back up in game action. However, it may be a while before Jost gets the call to return to the big club.