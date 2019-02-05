Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Back in action
Jost (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Friday for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Jost suffered an injury while playing with AHL Colorado on Friday, and the severity of the injury was uncertain. As evidenced by this news, all signs point to the former 2016 first-round pick suiting back up in game action. However, it may be a while before Jost gets the call to return to the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...