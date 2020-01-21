Jost posted an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Jost set up Matt Nieto at 5:12 of the third period for what would be the game-winning goal. The assist snapped a seven-game funk for Jost, who now has 15 points and 80 shots on goal in 46 contests this season. While his production is more than that of a typical fourth-liner, he's not likely to help fantasy owners outside of deeper formats.