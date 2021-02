Jost was activated off the league's COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Jost was expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game before this news broke, so his clearance isn't quite a surprise. Jost has suited up in 11 games this season, earning just one helper across 14:08 of average ice time. The 22-year-old will still need to be added to the active roster in order to suit up in Saturday's contest.