Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Collects two points Saturday
Jost scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Jost skated 13:28 in the victory and got on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game. His fantasy value is limited right now due to his fourth-line role, but Jost is one to keep an eye on due to his offensive talent and spot on the power play. The youngster has eight points in 25 games and is at least worth owning in some deeper formats right now.
