Jost notched two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Jost set up Joonas Donskoi for an empty-netter in the third period, then did it again on the latter's tally in the final seconds of the contest. The 23-year-old Jost has picked up the pace with three points in his last two games. He's up to six points, 51 shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 outings.