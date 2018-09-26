Jost is contending for a second-line center role for the upcoming season, Ryan Clark of The Athletic reports.

We currently have Jost projected on the third line, flanking J.T. Compher and lining up on the opposite wing as Alex Kerfoot. However, Jost is versatile and well-rounded, so it's conceivable that he could end up shifting to the center position and overtaking Carl Soderberg for a chance to play on a scoring line. Only 20 years old, Jost will look to build off his rookie campaign that included 12 goals and 10 assists over 65 games.