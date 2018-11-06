Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Could return Wednesday
Jost (head) is in contention to play against Nashville on Wednesday, per coach Jared Bednar who told reporters, "Jost is moving forward. He's a possibility for us tomorrow, we'll have to wait and see."
Jost ditched the non-contact jersey for Tuesday's practice session, per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, an indication he has been cleared for contact. The center has missed the previous three outings due to his head injury and should be considered a game-time call versus the Preds. Before he can rejoin the lineup, Jost will need to be activated off injured reserve.
