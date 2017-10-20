Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Jost sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Blues, The Denver Post reports.
Colorado's medical staff was busy Thursday, as J.T. Compher broke his thumb on top of lower-body ailments to Patrick Nemeth and Jost, who packs plenty of promise as the team's 10th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The severity of the 19-year-old's malady is unclear at this point in time, but fortunately for him, the Avs won't play again until Tuesday anyway. Consider him day-to-day until more is known.
