Jost sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Blues, The Denver Post reports.

Colorado's medical staff was busy Thursday, as J.T. Compher broke his thumb on top of lower-body ailments to Patrick Nemeth and Jost, who packs plenty of promise as the team's 10th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The severity of the 19-year-old's malady is unclear at this point in time, but fortunately for him, the Avs won't play again until Tuesday anyway. Consider him day-to-day until more is known.