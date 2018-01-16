Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Dealing with undisclosed ailment
Jost is dealing with an (unspecified) injury that could cost him some time, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche do not play until Thursday, which should afford the team ample time to reevaluate the prized rookie. Of course, Sven Andrighetto (leg) is also injured, necessitating a call-up for Dominic Toninato. Jost has shown flashes of his potential on the way to three goals and five helpers over 27 games. He's day-to-day by default until more is known about his ailment.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Receives team-low 9:04 of ice in win•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Recalled from AHL•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Set for minors•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Seen at practice•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Will begin skating this week•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...