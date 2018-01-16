Jost is dealing with an (unspecified) injury that could cost him some time, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The Avalanche do not play until Thursday, which should afford the team ample time to reevaluate the prized rookie. Of course, Sven Andrighetto (leg) is also injured, necessitating a call-up for Dominic Toninato. Jost has shown flashes of his potential on the way to three goals and five helpers over 27 games. He's day-to-day by default until more is known about his ailment.