Jost recorded a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Jost helped out on goals by Ryan Graves in the first period and the first of two Matt Calvert scores in the second. The pair of assists are Jost's first contributions on the scoresheet in 10 games in December. The 21-year-old is up to 11 points, 59 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating through 33 contests.