Jost (head) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Jost won't be available until at least Wednesday's clash with Nashville, so designating him for IR makes sense. The center was bogged down in a five-game point drought prior to getting hurt. Sheldon Dries and A.J. Greer were promoted in order to provide additional depth and are both expected to be in the lineup against Calgary on Thursday.

