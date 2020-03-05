Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Dishes two power-play helpers
Jost posted two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Jost has recently turned a corner on offense, with two goals and four assists in his last five games. He doubled his power-play production with Wednesday's two-helper effort. Through 63 contests, the 21-year-old center has 22 points, 107 shots and a plus-14 rating.
