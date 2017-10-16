Play

Jost (knee) hit the ice for practice Monday in a normal jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Jost could be in line to slot back into the lineup against the Predators on Tuesday after a two-game stint in the press box. The center averaged just 13:12 of ice time through the opening pair of games, but did manage to snag a goal in his last appearance.

