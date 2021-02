Jost (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to return to game action for Saturday's outdoor game against Vegas in Lake Tahoe, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Jost was one of three Avalanche regulars sidelined for Sunday's game in Vegas due to COVID-19 restrictions. Head coach Jared Bednar expects Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) and Samuel Girard (COVID-19 protocol) to join Jost for Saturday's game.