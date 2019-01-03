Jost tallied a pair of goals in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

The two goals snapped an eight-game pointless streak. The 20-year-old also had no goals and just one assist in the last 15 games coming into Wednesday, so clearly, he was due for a big outing. With the long dry spell, though, Jost is no longer on pace to match the scoring numbers from his rookie season (12 goals and 22 points in 65 games). He has six goals and 13 points in 37 contest during 2018-19.