Jost had an assist, one shot on net, one hit, one blocked shot and four PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona.

Jost had the primary assist on the first of Joonas Donskoi's three goals, all in the first period, giving him points in each of the last two games. The 2016 first-round draft pick came alive in March, like many members of the Avalanche. After starting the season with just three points over the first 26 games, Jost has five points in the last seven contests. It helps having the hottest scorer in the NHL on his line; Donskoi's bagged nine markers over the last 10 games.