Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Finds twine again
Jost scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Jost scored in three consecutive games, accounting for nearly half of the Avalanche's seven tallies in that span. He ends the postseason with four points in 12 games.
