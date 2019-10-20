Avalanche's Tyson Jost: First career hat trick
Jost scored three times in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
It was the young man's first NHL hattie. He did it in 10:58 of ice time. Jost is the epitome of a guy who's currently better on the ice than he is in the fantasy arena, at least right now. That's not to say his time won't come. But the Av's depth up front will keep Jost in the bottom six and that limits his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.