Jost scored three times in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

It was the young man's first NHL hattie. He did it in 10:58 of ice time. Jost is the epitome of a guy who's currently better on the ice than he is in the fantasy arena, at least right now. That's not to say his time won't come. But the Av's depth up front will keep Jost in the bottom six and that limits his fantasy value.