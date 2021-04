Jost notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Jost had the secondary helper on winger Valeri Nichushkin's goal late in the second period. The 23-year-old Jost snapped a four-game point drought with his assist. He's at only nine points, 67 shots, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating in 38 contests this year.