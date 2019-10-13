Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Gets in goal column
Jost scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Jost's third-period tally made it 2-0 for the Avalanche, but the Coyotes wouldn't go quietly. The third-line center had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the season. He had 26 points in 70 contests last year. Jost will need to pick up the offense a bit, as he's only won 3 of 19 faceoffs so far -- while not typically a fantasy-relevant stat, a poor performance at the dot could see him shuffled down the lineup.
