Jost scored a goal on a team-high five shots on net with one hit and one blocked shot in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Off a feed from Joonas Donskoi, Jost one-timed a slapper from the left circle that changed direction and eluded Kaapo Kahkonen to give Colorado a 4-0 lead early in the second period. It was just the second goal and fourth point in 27 games for the third-line pivot, who also sparkled at the dot, winning seven of 10 draws.