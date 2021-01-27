Jost notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Jost entered Tuesday with no points from his first six games, so this is a small sign of improvement. The 22-year-old has been confined to a bottom-six role this season, and the Avalanche's offense has leaned towards being top-heavy. Jost has added four shots on goal, three hits and six PIM in seven outings, so there's not much to like here from a fantasy perspective.