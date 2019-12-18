Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Going cold
Jost has one goal and zero assists with a plus-3 rating in the last 13 games.
The 21-year-old had a hot start behind a 26.7 shooting percentage in the first eight games this season. During that stretch, Jost posted a hat trick versus the Lightning. But since his hat trick, he has one goal in 22 games. Jost has five goals and nine points with a plus-6 rating in 30 games this season.
