Jost (groin) missed practice for the sixth consecutive day Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The Avalanche have high expectations for Jost, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft who scored 35 points in 33 games for the University of North Dakota last season. Jost was also able to get a taste of the NHL at the end of the 2016-17 campaign -- suting up for six games and scoring a goal -- but this injury is robbing him of valuable time to prepare for his first full season as a pro. There's no indication that Jost will be forced to miss any regular season action, but the team should give a timeline for his return as Opening Night approaches.