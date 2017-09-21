Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Hampered by groin injury
Jost (groin) missed practice for the sixth consecutive day Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche have high expectations for Jost, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft who scored 35 points in 33 games for the University of North Dakota last season. Jost was also able to get a taste of the NHL at the end of the 2016-17 campaign -- suting up for six games and scoring a goal -- but this injury is robbing him of valuable time to prepare for his first full season as a pro. There's no indication that Jost will be forced to miss any regular season action, but the team should give a timeline for his return as Opening Night approaches.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...