Jost produced an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Jost set up Cale Makar for the game's final goal in a statement-making win from the Avalanche. The 23-year-old Jost was a solid depth scorer with two points in four games versus the Blues in the first round. He'll get most of his minutes in a middle-six role with minimal power-play time, so he could be a bit limited on offense. With just nine shots on net, six hits and four PIM in five playoff outings, he hasn't provided much non-scoring production.