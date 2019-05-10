Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Heading to Worlds
Jost will join up with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
While Jost will miss the opening game of the tournament versus Finland on Friday, he should be available for the remainder of the competition. In addition to holding open two spots, Team Canada is also looking to bolster its roster following the loss of John Tavares (oblique). The 20-year-old Jost set career highs in assists (15), points (26) and shots (114) in 70 games this season. The Alberta native will push for a more consistent top-six role next year and should challenge for the 30-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...