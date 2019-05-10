Jost will join up with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

While Jost will miss the opening game of the tournament versus Finland on Friday, he should be available for the remainder of the competition. In addition to holding open two spots, Team Canada is also looking to bolster its roster following the loss of John Tavares (oblique). The 20-year-old Jost set career highs in assists (15), points (26) and shots (114) in 70 games this season. The Alberta native will push for a more consistent top-six role next year and should challenge for the 30-point mark.