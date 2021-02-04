Jost was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Jost is the only player on the Avalanche that's currently in the league's protocol. There's a good chance that he misses time as a result. Through the first 11 games, Jost notched just one point and seven hits.
