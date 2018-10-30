Coach Jared Bednar is hoping that Jost (head) will be cleared for contact Wednesday in preparation for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

If Jost can absorb contact at practice, it would seem likely he would travel with the team. With Sven Andrighetto (lower body) not making the trip, the Avs would benefit from having the 20-year-old Jost back in the lineup to avoid having to make additional call-ups from the minors.