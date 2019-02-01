Jost suffered an injury while playing with AHL Colorado and will miss an extended period of time, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Jost was ushered to the minors after the Avalanche's last game of the first half and, unfortunately, won't make his return to the top club anytime soon. The 10th overall pick in 2016 hasn't lived up to his billing yet in his career, but he has notched 15 points -- six goals and nine assists -- over 43 games this season and is still just 20 years old.