Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Leads the way in victory
Jost scored his fourth goal of the season and had an assist in Tuesday's win over San Jose.
With star forwards Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) and Mikko Rantanen (undisclosed) out of the lineup, Jost stepped up and helped the Avalanche to its second win in six games. The youngster logged 16:59 of ice time in the victory and found the back of the net for the first time in 10 games. He's currently skating on the first power-play unit and has 12 points in 35 games, so he could be worth a look in a deep league, especially with Colorado not having their usual top line to rely on.
