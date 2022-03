Jost left Saturday's game against Calgary after taking a puck to the face, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He finished with one blocked shot and lost five of six faceoffs over 6:35 of ice time.

Jost immediately left the ice for the locker room early in the third period with blood on the ice, per Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports. That leaves him day-to-day heading into Colorado's three-game road trip beginning Monday against the Islanders.