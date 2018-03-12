Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Lights lamp against Arizona
Jost scored a goal in a 5-2 victory Saturday over Arizona.
As of the last two games, Jost has been playing on the first line in Denver, skating to the left of Nathan MacKinnon and averaging 16:34 of ice time. Although it's unsure if the experiment will stand in the long run, MacKinnon has been on an absolute tear since returning from his shoulder injury Feb. 18, logging 20 points in 11 games, and Jost figures to see at least see a slight bump in his point production if he stays on a pairing with the 22-year-old. Jost is also coming out with the first power-play unit, and with 18 points (eight assists, 10 goals) in 51 games this season, he has a chance of hitting 25 points in his rookie season.
