Jost scored two goals on four shots while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He potted goals in the first and second periods to give the Avs a 2-0 lead, ending a 36-game goalless drought that last saw him find the back of the net at the end of November. The 21-year-old has spent most of the campaign in a bottom-six role that has afforded him few offensive opportunities, and despite Friday's big effort Jost has only seven goals and 19 points through 60 games on the season.

